[Weather] ‘Bad’ fine dust in most parts of Korea with wide temperature range

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Fine dust will linger across the nation Friday even after yellow dust from China is swept out. Daily temperatures will reach around 10 degrees Celsius.Bad fine dust levels are expected for Gyeonggi Province, Daejeon, Sejong, North Chungcheong Province, Jeolla Province, Gyeongsang Province and Jeju City, whereas other areas will record “average” levels.According to the National Institute of Environment Research, high concentrations of fine dust due to stalled atmospheric conditions are forecast for some areas in the western and southern regions of the peninsula.Temperature lows will range from minus 7 C to 7 C, with highs of 7 C to 16 C. Residents in inland areas are advised to take extra caution for their health in consideration of the large differences between day and night temperatures.Clear skies are expected across the nation, with on-year temperatures reaching slightly higher or similar levels.The dry air in the eastern coast and mountainous parts of Gangwon Province is forecast to gradually spread to other areas.By Yoon Yeun-jung(kairos07@heraldcorp)