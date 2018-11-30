Korean president vows efforts to improve ties with Argentina

BUSINESS

BUENOS AIRES -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday vowed to improve his country's ties with Argentina and increase support for South Korean residents and businesses in the South American nation.



In a meeting with some 200 South Korean residents and business leaders in Buenos Aires, Moon said his government will also support the education of second and third generation Koreans in Argentina.







President Moon Jae-in speaks in a meeting with South Korean residents in Argentina held in Buenos Aires on Nov. 29, 2018. (Yonhap)

"Also, we will further develop the relationship between South Korea and Argentina so you will be more proud," he said.The South Korean president arrived here earlier in the day for the Group of 20 summit that will be held on Friday and Saturday.Moon is also set to hold a bilateral summit with Argentine President Mauricio Macri."I will upgrade the level of trust between our two countries through my summit meeting with President Macri," the president told the meeting.The Moon-Macri meeting will mark the first South Korea-Argentina summit in 14 years.President Moon said the two countries also sought to sign a new agreement on working holiday visas that would allow their youths to visit and work in each other's country."We will strengthen cooperation and exchanges between our police forces to help ensure security and order in areas populated by South Korean businesses (in Argentina). We will work to make sure that you can work and live more safely," the president said.Moon also promised increased support for Argentina, calling it a close friend that helped his nation in time of need."Though South Korea and Argentina are located on opposite sides of the world from each other, (Argentina) is one of our closest friends," he said, noting Argentina provided some $500,000 worth of supplies to South Korea during the Korean War."The relationship between the two countries is becoming a comprehensive partnership for joint prosperity. Argentina will be a good friend in our efforts to start a new era of peace on the Korean Peninsula." (Yonhap)