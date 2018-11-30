N. Korea's titular leader meets Venezuelan president

NATIONAL

North Korea's titular leader has met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in the South American country for discussions on bilateral relations, the North's state media reported Friday.



Kim Yong-nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, met the Venezuelan leader at the presidential palace of Venezuela on Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency. Kim arrived in Caracas on Monday for an official visit.







(Yonhap)

"Opinions on the issues of developing the bilateral friendly and cooperative relations and the non-aligned movement and other issues of mutual concern were exchanged at the talks," it said.In a separate report, the KCNA said a memorandum of understanding and an agreement between the foreign ministries of the two countries were signed. It did not elaborate further.The Venezuela trip is part of Kim's tour of South American countries. Earlier, the KCNA said the North's ceremonial head of state will visit Cuba, Venezuela and Mexico.Kim was accompanied by other officials, including Pak Thae-song, vice chairman of the central committee of the North's ruling party, and Ho Yong-bok, vice foreign minister, the KCNA said. (Yonhap)