Korean superhero drama based on Stan Lee’s ideas to be made

(POW! Entertainment)

(AP)

Marvel comics creator Stan Lee’s ideas will soon get the K-drama treatment.“The B-TEAM” (working title) will be based on the late creator’s work. The original content centers on B-rated superheroes fighting against a mad scientist who created them.Korean screenwriter Kang Eun-kyung, best-known for the hit drama series “King of Baking, Kim Takgu,” and her creative group Plot Line will write the script for the upcoming superhero drama series.POW! Entertainment, an American media production company created by Lee, will also participate in the early stages of planning and development.Studio Invictus, the main production company for the drama, also plans to create a Chinese version of the drama with JYP Pictures and China’s Camsing Global. Both series will be based on Lee’s work, but will have different actors and localized content.“The drama is a global project, collaborating with Hollywood and Korean actors who are leading Hallyu,” said Kim Kyung-won, CEO of Studio Invictus, in a press release.“We hope to set a successful prototype for Asian superhero dramas.”The Korean superhero drama is expected to air in 2020, Studio Invictus told the Korea Herald.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)