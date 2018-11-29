Seoul to clamp down on taxis refusing passengers

NATIONAL

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will crack down on taxis that refuse passengers, starting Saturday.The city said Thursday that it will deploy 60 police officers and 174 city bylaw officers to 26 high-traffic areas to crack down on taxis that refuse passengers. CCTV footage will also be used.Seoul said it would strictly enforce a “three-strikes” system for drivers who refuse passengers, revoking offenders’ taxi licenses.Meanwhile, about 2,000 extra taxis will operate in the city in December as demand for cabs tends to rise at year-end.Additional nighttime buses called “Owl Buses” will operate in heavy-traffic areas, including near the Gangnam and Hongik University Subway Stations.Passengers can call 120 to report refusal of service. Evidence can also be emailed to taxi120@seoul.go.kr.By Yoon Yeun-jung (kairos07@heraldcorp.com)