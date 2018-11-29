Police to question labor union members over alleged assault

NATIONAL

Police on Thursday called for seven unionized workers of a local auto parts maker to appear for questioning on charges of having assaulted one of the company's executives.



Five others were notified of their summoning on suspicion of having obstructed the police's attempt to prevent the violence.







(Yonhap)

A week ago, some 40 unionized workers of Yoosung Enterprise Co. in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, broke into the office of the YPR CEO and several of them ruthlessly punched and kicked, for about 40 minutes, a managing director in charge of wage talks.The executive, surnamed Kim, suffered serious injuries, including a broken nose and a fracture in the bone under one eye, requiring a 12-week hospitalization."We'll seek arrest warrants for the suspects if they do not comply with our summoning. We'll carry out a thorough investigation into the felony," police said.The National Police Agency started an internal probe into local policemen's "hands-off" reaction to violence earlier in the day.At the time of the incident, the policemen responded to several emergency calls from the company for help, but took no practical steps to stop the violence at the scene, later saying that they could not enter the office as the union members blocked the entrance.The excuse immediately came under fire and some contended that the laid-back reaction to the assault fundamentally stems from reluctance to make trouble with the militant Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, which is believed to have contributed to the election of the Moon Jae-in government. The Yoosung trade union is a member of the progressive umbrella union.Interior and Safety Kim Boo-kyum expressed regret during a parliamentary session earlier in the day, saying, "I feel responsible for failing to properly protect the safety of the people, and will make an apology to the people and the victim." (Yonhap)