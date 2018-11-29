Top court upholds life sentence for woman and lover in nicotine poisoning death of husband

NATIONAL

The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed lower courts' life imprisonment verdict for a woman and her lover, who were convicted of colluding in a nicotine-poisoning death of her husband two years ago.



The woman, identified only as a 49-year-old surnamed Song, and her 48-year-old lover, surnamed Hwang, were accused of colluding to kill Song's husband by injecting liquid nicotine into his body at their home in Namyangju, east of Seoul, on April 22, 2016.







(Yonhap)

The husband, 53 years old at that time and identified by his family name, Oh, was sleeping in the home at that time of the crime.According to the autopsy, a lethal dose of nicotine and a sleeping agent, Zolpidem, were found in the body of Oh, who does not smoke.The two suspects were arrested after Hwang was found to have purchased liquid nicotine from abroad and searched information on the methods of nicotine poisoning death on the Internet.Shortly after the homicide, Song and Hwang hurriedly sold off Oh's properties worth 800 million won ($713,000), including two homes, and held a funeral.Lower courts earlier said that Oh was killed by nicotine poisoning considering various circumstances and the defendants appeared to have sufficient motive to commit the homicide. (Yonhap)