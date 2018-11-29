Koreas to complete destruction of 10 border guard posts each, demining work at DMZ ridge

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The two Koreas will finish demolishing 10 guard posts in the Demilitarized Zone and demining a battle site in the buffer zone this week as part of their military accord to reduce tensions and build trust, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday.The two tasks that began in October will end Friday, in an indication that the Koreas are committed to fulfilling the accord that their defense chiefs signed in September after the third summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang."(The demolition of the guard posts) will be completed by tomorrow," Choi Hyun-soo, the ministry spokeswoman, said during a regular press briefing.Seoul and Pyongyang have agreed to each destroy 10 guard posts while retaining one each that has historical or other value.Following the pullout of the guard posts by the end of this month, they plan to verify it in December.The demining work has been progressing at Arrowhead Ridge, or Hill 281, in Cheorwon, 90 kilometers northeast of Seoul -- a site that the two sides have designated for the project to retrieve troop remains from April to October next year.The land mine clearance operations are aimed at ensuring safety for the excavation project.The bilateral military accord includes a series of confidence building and conventional arms control measures, such as disarming the Joint Security Area in the DMZ and setting up air, ground and maritime buffer zones to prevent accidental clashes. (Yonhap)