[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Christmas dining at Grand Hilton Seoul
Grand Hilton Seoul’s all-day dining restaurant Atrium will host a gala dinner on Christmas Eve.
The menu includes fresh oysters, lobster soup, smoked duck, king prawns, tenderloin steak, bass roast and Christmas dessert. The set course costs 150,000 won per person.
On Christmas Day, Atrium will offer a special brunch that features an unlimited fresh salad bar, king prawns and steaks, seasonal fruits and detox juices. This will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 85,000 won per person.
For more information or reservations, call Atrium at (02) 2287-8270.
Holiday getaway at JW Marriott Seoul
JW Marriott Seoul presents the Ultimate Romance package for couples and friends seeking a staycation over the year-end holidays.
The package includes a night’s stay, a coffee-flavored cake from the hotel’s patisserie and a bottle of Charles Heidsieck Brut Reserve N/V.
Two guests will be allowed access to the swimming pool, fitness facility and Executive Lounge, which offers dining service six times a day.
The package price for the Executive Suite starts at 640,000 won and Executive Deluxe at 470,000 won. For more information, call (02) 6282-6282.
Furry holidays at InterContinental Seoul Coex
For the winter season, InterContinental Seoul Coex presents the Fur-the-More package, offering guests eco-fur bags in line with the latest eco-friendly trend.
Custom-made by the hotel, the eco-fur bag is a mini-sized bag that may be styled as a tote bag or a shoulder bag. The package includes a breakfast buffet for two at Brasserie.
In December, rates for the Fur-the-More package start from 245,000 won. From January to February, it costs 215,000 won. For more inquiries and reservation, call InterContinental Seoul Coex at (02) 3430-8888.
Ice rink returns to Grand Hyatt Seoul
Grand Hyatt Seoul has turned its outdoor swimming pool into an ice rink for the winter season.
Now in its 22nd year, the rink accommodates up to 150 skaters across its 1,100-square-meter surface. An array of hot delights, including hot chocolate, soups and treats, will be available at the rink-side snack bar.
The ice rink will open Tuesday and operate throughout February. Hours of operation are from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends and holidays. The entrance fee (2-hour use) costs from 27,000 to 33,000 won. For more information, call Grand Hyatt Seoul at (02) 799-8112.
Santa’s Christmas cake at Walkerhill
Walkerhill Hotel & Resort’s gourmet shop The Deli presents Santa’s Cabin Cake for Christmas.
The cake is topped with Santa’s cabin decorations, a miniature version of what will be installed at the Grand Walkerhill Seoul lobby.
The cake costs 70,000 won and is sold only on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Reservations can be made from Saturday.
Buche de Noel, a traditional cake for Christmas in France, will be on sale at The Deli. For more information, call (02) 450-4479.