Completion of nuclear armament enabled NK to focus on economic development: propaganda outlet

A North Korean propaganda outlet said Thursday that the country has been able to focus on economic development since it completed the development of nuclear weapons and delivery systems one year ago.



Meari, one of the North's propaganda websites, made the case in an article marking the first anniversary of the North's declaration that it had completed the development of "the state nuclear force."







The North issued the declaration after a successful testing of the "Hwasong-15" intercontinental ballistic missile believed to be capable of striking anywhere in the United States on Nov. 29 last year."November's epochal event, which elevated the DPRK's strategic status higher, put a final end to the history of imperialist aggression and nuclear threats and enabled our people to focus all strength on building a socialist economy," the article said.It also said that the North's demonstration of its power led to sweeping changes in the situation on the Korean Peninsula, such as three inter-Korean summits and the first-ever summit between the North and the United States.The outlet also said that no sanctions or pressure on the North will work.Since last November's ICBM test, the North has not carried out any missile or nuclear tests so far.Beginning with a New Year's Day address, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un launched a charm offensive that led to three inter-Korean summits and the historic first-ever summit in June between the North and the USBut denuclearization negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled as the North wants a reward from the US, such as sanctions relief, for the steps it has taken so far, such as blowing up its nuclear testing site, while the US wants Pyongyang to take more denuclearization measures. (Yonhap)