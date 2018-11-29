[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

The miniature theme park Aiins World is hosting the World Nightview Fantasy Lighting Festival.
The festival runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is closed on rainy days. The last admission is at 10 p.m.
The admission fee is 16,000 won for adults and 13,000 won for children. It is open to visitors of all ages.
For more information, call the travel hotline at 1330 for Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese services. The homepage (www.aiinsworld.com) is only available in Korean.
Yeongdong Dried Persimmon Festival
Yeongdong is the largest fruit-producing center in Korea. It is even known as the Holy Land of Fruit. During the Yeongdong Dried Persimmon Festival, fruit growers and customers alike gather to celebrate one of the region’s most famous fruits.
Events include the Yeongdong Dried Persimmon Concert and the Yeongdong dried persimmon sale event.
The festival is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, visit the homepage at www.ydft.kr.
E-World Starlight Festival
The E-World Starlight Festival features 10 million lights in a large area around E-World and 83 Tower. Hot-air balloons and light decorations are among the attractions at what bills itself as a carnival-like festival.
The event starts at 5 p.m. and closes at 9 p.m. from Mondays through Thursdays. From Fridays through Sundays, it ends at 10 p.m.
The event continues until Dec. 31.
For discount information, refer to the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/eworld.dg).
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepages (guamegi.or.kr and www.eworld.kr) are only in Korean.
Byeokchoji Botanical Garden Lighting Festival
Byeokchoji Botanical Garden features Paju’s sole lighting festival close to nature. The festival continues until March 3.
The venue is a filming spot for more than 100 dramas, movies, advertisements, and music videos annually.
The opening hours are between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m., and the lighting begins at sunset. Admission fees are 9,000 for adults, 7,000 won for teenagers, 6,000 won for children and senior citizens.
There are no fees for those aged 3 or under.
For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepages (www.bcj.co.kr) are only in Korean.
Herb Island Light Festival
The Herb Island Lighting & Illumination Festival features a pink wish tunnel, sparkling buildings, Santa Village, photo zones and other twinkling places for visitors to enjoy.
Programs include the Christmas photo zone, making Christmas soap, Santa costume rental, the mask shop of Venice, and a European flea market.
It is held until Dec. 31, and the opening hours are between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The fees are 6,000 won per ticket, available to visitors of all ages.
For more information in Korean, English, Chinese, visit www.herbisland.co.kr.