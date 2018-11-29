US FDA approves Celltrion’s Truxima as first-ever Rituxan biosimilar

BUSINESS

South Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion announced Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration had approved Truxima, a biosimilar referencing Rituxan, for the treatment of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.



Truxima is the first-ever Rituxan biosimilar to be approved in the US and is therefore expected to reap gains from being an exclusive product in the drug segment. It was developed by Celltrion and will be marketed in the US by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.





Celltrion`s headquarters in Songdo, Incheon (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)