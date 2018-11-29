Leaders of S. Korea, Czech Republic pledge efforts to improve ties

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis agreed Wednesday to further improve their countries' bilateral ties and make joint efforts to prepare the countries for the fourth industrial revolution.



In a meeting in Prague, they noted the countries' relationship has steadily improved since the countries established diplomatic ties in 1990.



"The two leaders ... agreed to continue expanding their bilateral trade and investment to further solidify the South Korea-Czech Strategic Partnership established in 2015 and to strengthen their mutual cooperation in various areas such as security, defense industry and people exchange," Moon's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.







(Yonhap)

The South Korean leader arrived in the Czech capital Tuesday as part of a three-nation trip that will later take him to Argentina for the annual Group of 20 (G-20) summit.Moon and Babis stressed the importance of mutual cooperation in new, future-oriented industrial sectors, including information and communication technology and artificial intelligence.The South Korean president also asked for increased cooperation in the nuclear energy sector."President Moon plans to ask that we be allowed to take part in the Czech Republic's nuclear energy project in his meeting with the Czech prime minister, highlighting South Korea's advanced technology and vast experience," Cheong Wa Dae said earlier.President Moon also sought Czech support for his country's efforts to peacefully denuclearize North Korea.Prime Minister Babis said his country will continue to support Seoul's efforts to establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, Cheong Wa Dae said, noting the Czech Republic maintains a permanent diplomatic mission in the communist North.Meanwhile, Czech President Milos Zeman has sent a personal letter to Moon, expressing regrets for his failure to greet the South Korean president due to his ongoing trip to Israel, Cheong Wa Dae said.Moon will end his two-day visit to the Czech Republic later in the day to head for Buenos Aires, where he will be joined by the leaders of 19 other developed and developing nations for the G-20 summit that will begin Friday.He will make a state visit to New Zealand later in the week before heading home next Tuesday.(Yonhap)