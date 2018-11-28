Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] The Investor’s Choice Award 2018 highlights innovative startups

By Lee Tae-hee
  • Published : Nov 28, 2018 - 16:34
  • Updated : Nov 28, 2018 - 17:30
The Investor’s Choice Award 2018 was held to honor Korean startups at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul on Wednesday.


(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Hosted by The Investor, the event aimed to acknowledge innovative key players in the industry and stimulate discussion about Korea’s startup environment. 


Fleur Pellerin, co-founder and managing partner of Korelya Capital. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)


(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Fleur Pellerin, co-founder and managing partner of Paris-based Korelya Capital, provided insights on unicorn startups of Europe during a keynote presentation. This was followed by Money 20/20 Korea Country Director Lee Chang-wook’s speech.

During a panel discussion, Pellerin, TOSS CEO Lee Seung-gun, SparkLabs co-founder Jimmy Kim and WeWork Korea General Manager Matthew Shampine focused on the future of Korean startups.


(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)


(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

The Quantum Award, the grand prize, went to TOSS CEO Lee Seung-gun.

Blocko, Yanolja, Memebox and Fastfive were given Next Startup awards for their high potential for growth.


Fleur Pellerin, co-founder and managing partner of Korelya Capital (left) and TOSS CEO Lee Seung-gun. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
 
(Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

Written by Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)
Photos by Korea Herald


