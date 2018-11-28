[Photo News] The Investor’s Choice Award 2018 highlights innovative startups

The Investor’s Choice Award 2018 was held to honor Korean startups at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul on Wednesday.
Hosted by The Investor, the event aimed to acknowledge innovative key players in the industry and stimulate discussion about Korea’s startup environment.
|Fleur Pellerin, co-founder and managing partner of Korelya Capital. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Fleur Pellerin, co-founder and managing partner of Paris-based Korelya Capital, provided insights on unicorn startups of Europe during a keynote presentation. This was followed by Money 20/20 Korea Country Director Lee Chang-wook’s speech.
During a panel discussion, Pellerin, TOSS CEO Lee Seung-gun, SparkLabs co-founder Jimmy Kim and WeWork Korea General Manager Matthew Shampine focused on the future of Korean startups.
The Quantum Award, the grand prize, went to TOSS CEO Lee Seung-gun.
Blocko, Yanolja, Memebox and Fastfive were given Next Startup awards for their high potential for growth.
|Fleur Pellerin, co-founder and managing partner of Korelya Capital (left) and TOSS CEO Lee Seung-gun. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Written by Lee Tae-hee (taeheelee@heraldcorp.com)
Photos by Korea Herald