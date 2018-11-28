Startups, VCs gather in Seoul to celebrate The Investor’s Choice

(From left) Jemmie Kim, chief editor of The Investor, WeWork Korea General Manager Matthew Shampine, Lee Seung-gun, CEO of Viva Republica, Korelya Capital managing partner Fleur Pellerin, and SparkLabs co-founder Jimmy Kim participate in a panel discussion during The Investor’s Choice, a startup conference, in Seoul on Wednesday. Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald