NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A high-school student who was driving without a license died in a car crash Tuesday.The victim was said to have crashed into a retaining wall and utility pole in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, around 4 a.m.He was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead, according to police.The student, who lived in Gwangju, reportedly drove a rental car to meet a friend in Yeosu after drinking with his friends.Police are currently investigating the exact cause of the incident.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)