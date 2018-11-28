Homeplus to convert 1,200 temps into permanent staff this year

BUSINESS

South Korean hypermarket chain operator Homeplus Co. said Wednesday it will upgrade some 1,200 contract and outsourced workers to its permanent payroll this year.



A total of 600 contract workers, who have no set limits to their contracts and have worked for the company for 12 years and longer, will become full-timers starting in December.







Female workers account for 98.9 percent of the total contract workers, with those in their 50s or older taking up 68.4 percent.In addition, an unspecified number of outsourced workers, including security guards, will be given permanent employment status, the company said.In July, Homeplus turned about 430 contract workers with a service period of 12 years and longer into regular employees. It granted the contract workers regular status after the workers held a 500-day sit-in protest at their dismissal.Homeplus said the number given permanent employment status is expected to exceed 1,200 for all of this year.The company said the envisioned status upgrade is the outcome of active labor-management dialogue to hammer out ways to cope with worsening business and market conditions.Owned by the Seoul-based private equity fund MBK Partners Ltd., Homeplus is South Korea's No. 2 hypermarket, with 142 outlets across the country, after E-Mart Inc., which is run by retail giant Shinsegae. (Yonhap)