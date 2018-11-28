N. Korea's titular leader arrives in Venezuela

NATIONAL

North Korea's titular leader is in Venezuela to meet with top officials of the Southern American country for discussions on bilateral relations, the North's state media reported Wednesday.







Kim Yong-nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People`s Assembly (left), arrives in Venezuela, Nov. 28 (Yonhap)

Kim Yong-nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, arrived in Caracas on Monday for an official visit, according to the Korean Central News Agency. It did not provide details on his schedule in the country.It is part of his tour of South American countries. Earlier, the KCNA said that the North's ceremonial head of state will visit Cuba, Venezuela and Mexico.Kim was accompanied by other officials, including Pak Thae-song, vice chairman of the central committee of the North's ruling party, and Ho Yong-bok, vice foreign minister, the KCNA said. (Yonhap)