S. Korean aid group to visit N. Korea this week

South Korea has allowed a major aid group to visit North Korea this week to discuss ways to expand humanitarian aid to the impoverished country, the organization said Tuesday.



The unification ministry gave the green light to the Seoul-based Korean Sharing Movement for 14 of its officials to visit North Korea for four days starting Wednesday, it said.







They plan to meet with North Korean officials to discuss future projects that could take off if international sanctions on the communist nation are relaxed.It will be the group's first visit to the North since October 2012. The civic organization has been involved in humanitarian aid for North Korea since 1996.Kang Young-sik, secretary-general of the organization, said their discussions will be focused on resuming and expanding cooperation with the North in various areas, including health, agriculture and reforestation."While it will not be easy due to the sanctions on North Korea, we plan to talk seriously about ways we can work together," Kang said. (Yonhap)