Civic groups to hold massive anti-govt. rally Saturday

NATIONAL

The organizer said Tuesday that about 45,000 protesters will join the largest anti-government rally since Moon's inauguration in May 2017, which will be held in front of the National Assembly complex in Seoul.The coalition encompasses more than 50 NGOs, including the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, which organized a nationwide solidarity strike involving some 90,000 members last Wednesday.Announcing the plan in a news conference, they denounced the liberal Moon administration for stepping back from its initial pledges ranging from curbs on chaebol's unfair dominance and political reforms to better protection of labor rights. (Yonhap)