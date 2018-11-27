Mickey Mouse to make first visit to Seoul

LIFE&STYLE

(Yonhap)

Walt Disney’s iconic Mickey Mouse will be visiting Seoul as part of a yearlong world tour celebrating his 90th birthday.The beloved character’s first trip to the country coincides with the third anniversary of the city’s slogan “I.SEOUL.U,” the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday.Mickey will arrive at Incheon International Airport on Wednesday morning for his four-day trip. The famous mouse will greet the public at locations including Gwanghwamun Square, Yeouido Hangang Park, N Seoul Tower and Dongdaemun Digital Plaza.The mouse’s first stop will be City Hall, to hand out Christmas presents for 500 children at an event hosted by ChildFund Korea. Celebrities, including actors Lee Jun-ki and Shin Se-kyung, will join the animated character for the occasion.Mickey Mouse made his debut in 1928 in the Disney cartoon “Steamboat Willie” and has since been the subject of 121 animated short films, more than 30,000 published papers and around 90 TV series.He has already traveled to other major cities around the world, including New York, London and Shanghai, to meet his fans.For more information, visit the Facebook pages I.SEOUL.U and Walt Disney Company Korea.By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)