SK chief leaves for US to oversee businesses

BUSINESS

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (SK Group)

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has left for the United States to oversee the conglomerate’s businesses in North America and to meet political and business leaders there, the group said Tuesday.The chairman will be briefed in Washington DC about SK’s energy, bio and petrochemical businesses and their plans next year. Chey will also hold meetings with US Sen. Johnny Isakson from Georgia, Kurt Campbell, chairman and CEO of The Asia Group and Edwin Feulner, president of the Heritage Foundation, the group said.The chairman will also present the conglomerate’s operations in US and investment plans at an evening event that brings around 200 leaders from businesses, the government and academia, SK said.Chey has been traveling around the world while stressing the need to bring deep change in SK’s global business throughout this year. Its energy arm SK Innovation announced Monday its plan to build new battery factory for electric vehicles in the state of Georgia.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)