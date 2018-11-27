Celebrities embroiled in controversy over parents’ debt scandal

|From left: Rapper Dok2 (Illionaire Records)and singer-actor Rain (Yonhap)
A media outlet reported on Monday that Dok2’s mother borrowed around 10 million won ($8,854) from a friend in the late 1990s and failed to pay it back. Though the debtor took the matter to the court and won, Dok2’s mother did not pay back the money, filing for personal bankruptcy.
Dok2 is a successful rapper and producer here, known for showing off his wealth through jewelry, penthouse apartments and super cars. A few hours after the news surfaced, the rapper took to social media to addressing the issue.
According to the rapper, it is true that his mother borrowed the money. But he argued, everything has been “legally” settled.
“I can spend 10 million won a month on meals. Would our lives have gotten better by borrowing the money and disappearing with it?” the rapper said. “(It seems that people think) they can mess with me because I do not lose my temper. (But) no is a no for me. Hip-hop is hip-hop.”
His mother also appeared in front of the camera, saying, “We may give the money out of sympathy, but the case has been perfectly closed.”
The rapper and his mother’s response sparked outrage online with many criticizing the two for their insensitivity and lack of responsibility.
Singer-actor Rain has been caught in a family scandal, too.
An online post was updated Tuesday, saying that Rain’s parents disappeared after borrowing money. According to the allegation, the parents, who owned a rice-cake shop in the 1980s, borrowed 17 million won worth of rice and 8 million won in cash. They did not pay it back, citing financial difficulties and eventually ran away.
The star’s management agency Rain Company issued an official announcement.
“The allegation is about Rain’s mother who has passed away. We will meet with the person as soon as possible and check the facts. We will do our best to come to a settlement,” it read.
The controversy comes close on the heels of a fraud scandal concerning rapper Microdot’s parents. After it was revealed that his parents borrowed hundreds of millions of won and fled to New Zealand, the rapper last week announced that he will leave the TV programs he is currently cast in.
|Rapper Microdot (Mnet)
As the rapper’s parents are still in New Zealand, police requested Interpol’s cooperation last Friday. The parents have said they will return to Korea to settle the matter, but have not specified the time of return.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)