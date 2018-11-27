KT's mobile phone subscribers down after fire disrupts services

The fire broke out at the building in western Seoul on Saturday, paralyzing the fixed-line, mobile and Internet networks for individuals and businesses using KT in Seoul's western wards of Mapo, Seodaemun and Eunpyeong, as well as some parts of Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul.
According to the data by the Korea Telecommunications Operators Association, the number of KT subscribers decreased by 828 on Saturday compared with a day earlier.
The data also showed that the number of people subscribing to KT's rivals -- SK Telecom Co. and LG Uplus Inc. -- increased by 246 and 582, on Saturday, respectively.
The network disruption brought convenience stores, coffee shops and restaurants in the areas to a virtual shutdown for the day as it blocked credit payment systems, and they had to turn down customers or take cash only. (Yonhap)