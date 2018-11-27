Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

KT's mobile phone subscribers down after fire disrupts services

By Yonhap
  • Published : Nov 27, 2018 - 15:12
  • Updated : Nov 27, 2018 - 15:12
The number of mobile phone subscribers at KT Corp., the nation's second-largest mobile carrier, fell after a fire at one of its building in western Seoul led to major Internet and phone disruptions around the area, data showed Tuesday.

The fire broke out at the building in western Seoul on Saturday, paralyzing the fixed-line, mobile and Internet networks for individuals and businesses using KT in Seoul's western wards of Mapo, Seodaemun and Eunpyeong, as well as some parts of Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul.


(Yonhap)

According to the data by the Korea Telecommunications Operators Association, the number of KT subscribers decreased by 828 on Saturday compared with a day earlier.

The data also showed that the number of people subscribing to KT's rivals -- SK Telecom Co. and LG Uplus Inc. -- increased by 246 and 582, on Saturday, respectively.

The network disruption brought convenience stores, coffee shops and restaurants in the areas to a virtual shutdown for the day as it blocked credit payment systems, and they had to turn down customers or take cash only. (Yonhap)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114