11 out-of-town suspects arrested in Gwangju assault case

NATIONAL

Police escort 11 suspects to court Nov. 26 in an assault case believed to involve rival gangs. (Yonhap)

Eleven people were arrested on assault charges Monday in what police suspect was a revenge attack by an out-of-town gang against a rival gang in Gwangju.The Gwangju District Court issued an arrest warrant Monday for 11 of 12 people suspected of taking part in the attack.The suspects, who came from Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, were arrested on suspicion of confining and assaulting the Gwangju-area victim in a motel on Saturday. Police believe the assault was retaliation for the beating of an Incheon-area associate who was in Gwangju on Nov. 23 to attend a wedding.Police say an Incheon-based crime ring assembled some 30 to 40 gangsters from Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province in Gwangju. Police mobilized around 100 officers after noticing suspicious activities.Police are to launch a task force to pursue the other out-of-town suspects believed to have fled the area and investigate the local gang suspects involved in the case.By Yoon Yeun-jung (kairos07@heraldcorp.com)