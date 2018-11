BTS named brand model for Hyundai Motors SUV Palisade

ENTERTAINMENT

(Hyundai Motors)

Hyundai Motors announced Tuesday that its new flagship SUV model Palisade will debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show with BTS members as brand ambassadors.The boy band is featured in the video that will introduce the vehicle at the annual auto show, which runs Friday to Dec. 9 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.The South Korean carmaker will broadcast its demonstration at the auto show live on its official Facebook account Thursday from 8:55 to 9:20 p.m.“We decided that BTS would be most qualified to lead the introduction of Palisade, a completely new type of sport utility vehicle that will march into the international full-sized SUV market early next year,” said a representative from Hyundai.Five meters in length, Palisade will be Hyundai’s biggest SUV, with three-row seating available in two options -- a seven- or eight-seater. It comes with a 3.8-liter gasoline engine or 2.2-liter diesel engine with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.By Kim Arin ( arin@heraldcorp.com