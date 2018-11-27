Man throws Molotov cocktail at Supreme Court chief's car

NATIONAL

An elderly man hurled a Molotov cocktail at a vehicle carrying Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su on Tuesday, police said.



The attack happened at 9:10 a.m. when the 74-year-old suspect, only identified by his surname Nam, threw the firebomb at the car as it was entering the top court building in southern Seoul, police said.







(Yonhap)

One of the front tires caught fire, but it was immediately put out by security guards with a fire extinguisher.Kim suffered no injuries. Police arrested Nam on site and took him to the precinct.Police said they are investigating him to figure out his motive. (Yonhap)