Man throws Molotov cocktail at Supreme Court chief's car

An elderly man hurled a Molotov cocktail at a vehicle carrying Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su on Tuesday, police said.
The attack happened at 9:10 a.m. when the 74-year-old suspect, only identified by his surname Nam, threw the firebomb at the car as it was entering the top court building in southern Seoul, police said.
|(Yonhap)
One of the front tires caught fire, but it was immediately put out by security guards with a fire extinguisher.
Kim suffered no injuries. Police arrested Nam on site and took him to the precinct.
Police said they are investigating him to figure out his motive. (Yonhap)