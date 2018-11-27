President Moon to embark on trip to G-20 summit

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in was set to embark on a three-nation tour Tuesday that will take him to Argentina for the annual Group of 20 summit.



The president will first head to the Czech Republic, where he will make an unofficial visit before heading to Buenos Aires on Wednesday.



In Prague, the president will hold a summit with Prime Minister Andrej Babis.







(Yonhap)

Moon will arrive in Argentina on Thursday for a three-day visit that will include a bilateral summit with his Argentine counterpart, Mauricio Macri. It will mark the first South Korea-Argentina summit in 14 years, according to Moon's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.The G-20 summit will be held on Friday and Saturday, bringing together the heads of state and government from 20 developed and developing nations throughout the globe.President Moon is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of South Africa and the Netherlands.Cheong Wa Dae officials have said the president may also hold a bilateral summit with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, but that the specific time and venue of the first South Korea-US summit since September will be decided later.Moon will arrive in Auckland on Sunday, following his departure from Argentina the previous day.His visit to New Zealand will be a state visit that will begin with an official welcome ceremony, followed by a meeting with Gov.-Gen. Patsy Reddy.He will also hold a bilateral summit with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern before heading home Tuesday. (Yonhap)