GM‘s Chevy launches new Malibu, seeks to ramp up sales in Korea

GM Korea, the local unit of the US automotive company General Motors, on Monday launched the new Malibu midsize sedan in hopes of boosting sales.







the new Malibu (GM Korea)

GM Korea said the new Malibu adopts Chevrolet’s latest family styling, including a cutting-edge powertrain lineup with improved efficiency and performance alongside upgraded safety with 10 air bags and Chevrolet’s new infotainment system.“Beloved by domestic customers with attractive design and outstanding driving performance, the Malibu has evolved again with a more stylish exterior design and newly added cutting-edge features,” GM Korea CEO Kaher Kazem said during a media event held at a racetrack in Inje, Gangwon Province.“GM’s latest highly efficient right-sized turbo engines will become the icon of revolution that breaks prejudice against engine displacement, leading technology trends in the automotive industry.”GM Korea emphasized that the new Malibu comes with three powertrain lineups, including two new powertrains: the new E-Turbo 1.35-liter engine and a 1.6-liter diesel engine.“Chevrolet added to the new Malibu lineup a 1.35L gasoline direct injection E-Turbo engine that possesses the highest fuel efficiency in its class, and a 1.6L diesel engine that boasts outstanding quietness and torque performance,” GM Korea said.Rivaling Renault Samsung Motor’s SM6, Kia Motors’ K5 and the Hyundai Sonata, the new Malibu arrives on the scene in the midst of poor sales and continued struggles at GM Korea surrounding its new research and development entity.In the January-October period GM Korea sold 413,199 vehicles, representing a 13 percent on-year decline, data from the company showed.The new Malibu E-Turbo is priced between 23.45 million won and 32.1 million won; the new 2.0-liter turbo model between 30.22 million won and 32.79 million; and the 1.6-liter diesel model up to 31.95 million won.

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)