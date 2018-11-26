Ezra Miller spotted with Claudia Kim in Seoul

Both actors starred in the recently released film “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”
Kim posted on her Instagram account photos of the two eating Korean food together. In the photos, Miller had a long piece of kimchi hanging out of his mouth.
In a separate post, Kim also uploaded photos taken at a Line Friends Store, where Kim and Miller posed playfully with life-sized dolls.
Miller reportedly came to Seoul on a personal trip.
