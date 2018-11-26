Go to Mobile Version

Ezra Miller spotted with Claudia Kim in Seoul

By Kim Jee-min
  • Published : Nov 26, 2018 - 17:05
  • Updated : Nov 26, 2018 - 17:05
American actor Ezra Miller toured Seoul with Korean actress Claudia Kim on Monday.

Both actors starred in the recently released film “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”


(Instagram)

Kim posted on her Instagram account photos of the two eating Korean food together. In the photos, Miller had a long piece of kimchi hanging out of his mouth.


(Instagram)

 
(Instagram)

In a separate post, Kim also uploaded photos taken at a Line Friends Store, where Kim and Miller posed playfully with life-sized dolls.

Miller reportedly came to Seoul on a personal trip.

By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)


