Ezra Miller spotted with Claudia Kim in Seoul

American actor Ezra Miller toured Seoul with Korean actress Claudia Kim on Monday.Both actors starred in the recently released film “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”Kim posted on her Instagram account photos of the two eating Korean food together. In the photos, Miller had a long piece of kimchi hanging out of his mouth.In a separate post, Kim also uploaded photos taken at a Line Friends Store, where Kim and Miller posed playfully with life-sized dolls.Miller reportedly came to Seoul on a personal trip.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)