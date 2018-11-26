Go to Mobile Version

Union for temporary workers demands direct talks with president

By Jo He-rim
  • Published : Nov 26, 2018 - 17:24
  • Updated : Nov 26, 2018 - 17:24
A group under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions demanded direct talks with President Moon Jae-in on Monday, denouncing him for not keeping his promise to turn all temporary workers into regular or permanent workers.

The labor group, which represents temporary workers, held a press conference in front of the presidential office expressing disappointment with the Moon administration for keeping silent in response to its request for a direct meeting between the president and the group’s 100 representatives. 

(Yonhap)

Recalling how Moon visited Incheon International Airport right after his inauguration and promised to convert all temporary jobs into full-time, regular jobs, the labor group said the tears of hope they shed at the time have turned into disappointment and fury.

“If the government really is sincere about temporary workers, it should respond to our request (and meet directly) with (our) 100 labor representatives,” the group said.

The group previously held a five-day rally starting Nov. 12, asking Moon for an open discussion. On Monday, the group presented petitions with 10,000 signatures in support of the request and called on the presidential office to clarify its stance by Dec. 20.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)


