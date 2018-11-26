[Newsmaker] Starbucks Korea starts using paper straws nationwide

BUSINESS

Starbucks Korea said Monday that its stores are now using paper straws after a test run.In September, Starbucks began a two-month trial period to test the feasibility of using paper straws at some 100 stores in Seoul, Busan and Jeju in an effort to reduce waste and protect the environment.During the test run, the paper straws were available in both green and white. Starbucks has decided to use white straws in consideration of customer feedback suggesting that white straws appeared more sanitary. The straws will be coated with environment-friendly soybean oil to make them more durable.Starbucks is also introducing strawless lids for iced drinks soon. Frappuccinos and other beverages topped with whipped cream will be served with paper straws.In addition, plastic stirrers will be replaced with wooden stirrers.The coffee franchise plans to eliminate all plastic straws from its stores worldwide by 2020.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)