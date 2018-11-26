Joint survey of Han River's waterway to be completed next month

NATIONAL

The two Koreas have completed nearly 80 percent of their inspection of the Han River's waterway and are set to complete the process by Dec. 11, a state-run research institute said Monday.



A 20-member team has conducted the hydrographic survey of the mouth of the Han River since Nov. 5 and has completed 77 percent of the 660 kilometer route, the Korea Hydrographic and Oceanographic Agency said.







They have measured the waterway every 500 meters and discovered 16 reefs that haven't been registered in the current navigational map, the agency said."The waterway survey is proceeding smoothly thanks to effective communications between researchers from the two Koreas and a prompt decision-making process," KHOA director general Lee Dong-jae said."We will reflect the newly discovered reefs when making a new navigational map and push for the naming of the reefs."A waterway survey along the western border has been underway to facilitate joint use of the estuaries of the Han River, where civilian access has been restricted due to military tensions.The joint survey is another step to ease military tensions along the tensely guarded western border after the leaders of two Koreas held their third summit in Pyongyang to improve peace on the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)