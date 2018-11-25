Samsung Securities exceeds 25,000 hours of foreign stock training

|Private Banking managers of Samsung Securities pose for a photo at Twitter in San Francisco. (Samsung Securities)
Samsung Securities sent their “Global PB Research Group” to Vietnam, Japan, and the US, while inviting analysts from different countries to conduct video training for the managers here.
The Global PB Research Group, comprised of PB managers who showed good performances in their management of foreign stocks, were given opportunities to meet companies abroad and hear directly from their chief financial officers and investor relations officials on the prospects of their businesses and industries.
Most recently, the group was sent to the Silicon Valley in US from Nov 14 to 18 to visit Royal Bank of Canada, an affiliate of North America securities, Twitter, game companies EA, Zynga, communication equipment companies Cisco, and Slack.
The group, which had also visited Vietnam and Japan last month, will be sent to China next month, according to the firm.
In addition to enhancing the capabilities of PB managers, Samsung Securities also provided investors the opportunity to get a deeper understanding and more information from global securities companies by holding the “Foreign Stock Investment Conference” last month.
Analysts from leading securities firms in popular investment destinations such as Vietnam, Japan and China, as well as those from North America and Europe, were invited to give lectures on their mid to long-term forecasts of the global market for some 700 PB managers and investors.
Samsung Securities said it had completed a worldwide research network this year, affiliating with RBC in North America, Europe Societe General and Asia’s top-tier financial institution in China, Japan, and Vietnam, according to the firm.
By Lee So-jeong (xojeong2@heraldcorp.com)