NATIONAL

Thousands of Zumba enthusiasts gathered for a dance event at Ilsan Kintex, Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, Sunday.Zumba refers to an aerobic fitness activity based on Latin dance rhythms.The event kicked off with a master class with Zumba founder Beto Perez from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Actress Choi Yeo-jin, a well-known Zumba dancer, joined the crowd to dance with Perez himself.Zumba dancers in colorful outfits filled the venue and danced to the rhythmic music.By Lee Tae-hee ( taeheelee@heraldcorp.com