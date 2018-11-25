Beleaguered Microdot may leave TV show as scam allegations involving parents rile public

ENTERTAINMENT

(Culture Think)

In the latest development concerning allegations that rapper Microdot’s parents were involved in a multibillion-won scam, the 25-year-old rapper is reported to be leaving Channel A’s popular fishing show “The Fishermen and the City.”Local media outlet Sports World, citing a representative of the cable channel, said it has been decided that Microdot should no longer be part of the show as the controversy is hindering him from filming.The latest episode of the show on Thursday aired without any scenes containing the rapper’s image -- they were edited out -- and the filming scheduled for the following day was canceled.Pizza Hut, which featured Microdot in its latest online commercial, also edited out the rapper’s part, replacing it with storyboard images. The video was accompanied by a notice to the viewers of the last-minute re-editing.The controversy surrounding Microdot surfaced recently with online comments by people claiming to have been defrauded by his parents. Last Monday, Microdot responded with a public warning that he would bring libel charges against people who made the allegation publicly. In a twist, however, the Jecheon Police Station in North Chungcheong Province disclosed that Microdot’s parents were sued in 1997 for fleeing to New Zealand with their neighbors’ money.Microdot’s uncle has also told local media that the allegations are true, although he said claims that the total damage amounted to 2 billion won ($1.76 million) were exaggerated.As evidence piled on, Microdot on Wednesday released an official apology addressed to the victims and vowed to “take responsibility as a son.” Claiming that he had not previously known about the matter, he did not specify how or if he would compensate for the damages, or to what extent the allegations were true.The Jecheon Police Station said it was asking Interpol to issue a Red Notice for Microdot’s parents, who are believed to be living in New Zealand. A Red Notice is a document seeking the location and arrest of a wanted person with a view to extradition or similar lawful action, and is widely regarded as the closest thing to an international arrest warrant, although Interpol does not have the authority to make actual arrests.Breaking the silence, Microdot’s mother spoke with local media on Friday and vowed to cooperate with the investigation without further elaboration.By Yoon Min-sik(minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)