[Weather] Cold Sunday with high fine dust levels

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Cold weather hit the nation Sunday morning, with fine dust covering the peninsula.Thick fog is expected to remain throughout the day across the nation except for east coast areas.Some roads in South Korea are slippery because the remains of Saturday’s snow remains have frozen overnight. The Korean Meteorological Agency advised drivers, pedestrians and hikers to take special caution.The daytime highs will range from 8 to 15 degrees Celsius, approximately 3 C higher than Saturday.Fine dust will again blanket the nation Sunday. Southern Gyeonggi Province, Chungcheong Province and Daegu will have bad fine dust levels while other areas are expected to be “average.”Monday will be greeted by clear skies except for Jeju expected with sporadic rainfall in the morning. Morning lows will range from minus 3 to 8 C and will reach daytime highs of 11-18 degrees Celcius.By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)