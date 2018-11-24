Gyeonggi governor questioned over multiple charges

NATIONAL

The incumbent Gyeonggi Province governor faced prosecution questioning Saturday over mounting allegations involving his family and election law violations.



(Yonhap)

Gov. Lee Jae-myung, then the mayor of Seongnam City, is accused of having forced city officials to have his brother, now deceased, hospitalized against their will.He is also suspected of spreading false information about his criminal record and a local land development project when he was running for Gyeonggi governor in June.Lee arrived at a regional bureau of the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office in Seongnam, on the southern outskirts of Seoul, at 10:00 a.m. to undergo the questioning."I believe that the prosecution will make the right decision," Lee told reporters, pleading not guilty to all accusations against him.Lee, who is affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party, became the governor of the province surrounding Seoul after winning a heated election in June. Lee was also a contender in the party's presidential primary last year. (Yonhap)