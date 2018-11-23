Go to Mobile Version

Korea to send top diplomat to inauguration ceremony of Mexico's new leader

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Nov 23, 2018 - 21:14
  • Updated : Nov 23, 2018 - 21:14

South Korea will send its top diplomat to the inauguration ceremony of new Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador next month, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will join the ceremony in Mexico City on Dec. 1 and plans to deliver South Korean President Moon Jae-in's handwritten letter to the new leader, which expresses his hope to strengthen bilateral ties, the ministry said.

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (Reuters)


During her stay, the minister will meet new Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to exchange views on how to foster a future-oriented cooperative partnership.

The swearing-in event is expected to bring together some 2,000 foreign delegates, including top officials from around 20 countries.

Since the two countries established a "strategic partnership" in 2005, they have deepened cooperation in various areas, including the economy, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Last year, the two-way trade volume reached $15.3 billion.

(Yonhap)



