Korea to send top diplomat to inauguration ceremony of Mexico's new leader

South Korea will send its top diplomat to the inauguration ceremony of new Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador next month, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will join the ceremony in Mexico City on Dec. 1 and plans to deliver South Korean President Moon Jae-in's handwritten letter to the new leader, which expresses his hope to strengthen bilateral ties, the ministry said.
|Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (Reuters)
During her stay, the minister will meet new Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard to exchange views on how to foster a future-oriented cooperative partnership.
The swearing-in event is expected to bring together some 2,000 foreign delegates, including top officials from around 20 countries.
Since the two countries established a "strategic partnership" in 2005, they have deepened cooperation in various areas, including the economy, culture and people-to-people exchanges.
Last year, the two-way trade volume reached $15.3 billion.
(Yonhap)