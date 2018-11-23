Han Sung Motor’s scholarship recipients showcase works at craft fair

BUSINESS

Works by Dream Gream scholarship recipients are displayed at Han Sung Motor’s booth at the Craft Trend Fair that runs through Sunday. (Han Sung Motor)

Recipients of a scholarship program run by Han Sung Motor, the largest official dealer of Mercedes-Benz here, are participating in a local craft fair that runs through Sunday, the company said Friday.The Craft Trend Fair being held at Coex in Samseong-dong, Seoul, is hosted by the Ministry of Culture to promote the nation’s craft culture and introduce aspiring artists.Scholarship recipients of Han Sung Motor displayed six ceramic works inspired by Mercedes-Benz CLS vehicles. They reinterpreted various forms and details of the vehicles with the support of ceramic artist Lee Jeong-suk, and their works were painted by Han Sung Motor’s vehicle paint unit, the company said.Han Sung Motor initiated the Dream Gream corporate social responsibility art project in 2012 to cultivate young talent.By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)