New Interpol chief vows closer cooperation among 194 member states to fight global security threats

NATIONAL

Kim Jong-yang, the first South Korean elected head of Interpol, said Friday that his top priority is to increase the level of security power in areas with weak security and help all member states jointly fight against new types of crimes.



Kim made the remarks after arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, in the morning for his first visit to South Korea after being elected to the top post of the global police body earlier this week.







Kim Jong-yang, the new chief of Interpol (Yonhap)

Interpol, formerly the International Criminal Police Organization, elected the 57-year-old Kim as its new president during a general assembly in Dubai on Wednesday. Kim, previously a vice president of Interpol, competed closely with a Russian candidate in the election."Among the 194 member states, some have excellent police power, while others have weak police power. Each country should have similar police power in order to cooperate and coordinate with one another for a safer world," Kim told reporters at the airport."As crimes are getting increasingly complicated, one of Interpol's important tasks is to develop advanced systems to prevent crimes and track down criminals and share them with all member states," he said.He urged all members to join forces and seek ways for practical cooperation to cope against threats to international security.Kim said he will be able to lend indirect assistance to the repatriation of South Korean fugitives from overseas but stressed that as the Interpol chief, he cannot pay too much attention to crimes involving Koreans.He expressed deep gratitude to the South Korean government, particularly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for helping his election campaign.Kim joined the South Korean police in 1992 and retired in 2015 after serving as head of the Gyeonggi Provincial Police Agency. In the police, he served in key posts of international affairs, including as chief of the Foreign Affairs Bureau at the Korean National Police Agency He became vice president of Interpol in 2015.Min Gab-ryong, the commissioner-general of the KNPA, personally greeted Kim at the Incheon airport and delivered a congratulatory message from President Moon Jae-in."The entire nation feels proud of Kim's election as head of Interpol with 194 member states. It will further elevate our country's international role and status in the police field," Moon said in the message.Moon also asked Kim to strive to make the world much safer and expand cooperation between each country's police to effectively prevent international crimes. (Yonhap)