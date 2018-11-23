MMCA reveals recent works from artist residency program

Over 10 days, the artists will introduce works and performances produced during their residencies at a studio in Chang-dong, Dobong-gu, Seoul.
|Artist Sung Nak-hee’s 2018 work "Untitled Changdong2 (detail)" (MMCA)
Seven artists from five different countries are currently under the program: Sung Nak-hee, Song Joo-won, Lakin Ogunbanwo, Michael Just, Karo Akpokiere, Keli Safia Maksud and Ting-Ting Cheng.
On the opening day of the exhibition, Song was set to introduce the 16-dancer performance of her choreographic work “On Walking.” Sung was to introduce her sound performance titled “Rave Tears” on the same day.
Live performances of “Practice 03-Words and Location,” a collaboration between artist Song and Okin Collective, are scheduled for Dec. 2, marking the finale of the exhibition. Screenings of “Practice 03-Words and Location” will also be available at the studio throughout the exhibition period.
The studio will also hold discussion sessions with the participation of artists and researchers from various fields. A session titled “The (Im)possibility of the Other” was to be held Friday. Another will be held under the title of “The Chronology of Solidarity” the following day.
There will be no discussion sessions and live performances on weekdays.
The MMCA’s Residency Changdong first started in 2002. Some 700 artists from Korea and abroad have taken part in the program to date.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)