T-ara’s Jiyeon signs with Koo Hye-sun, Han Ye-seul’s agency

ENTERTAINMENT

Park Ji-yeon (Partners Park)

T-ara’s Jiyeon signed with Partners Park, the same agency that works with actresses Koo Hye-sun and Han Ye-seul, for her domestic activities.Partners Park said Friday that it will exclusively manage Jiyeon’s domestic singing and acting deals.“We will endeavor to assist Park Ji-yeon in bringing great works to you,” the agency said.Jiyeon debuted in 2009 as a singer in the group T-ara. She is known for her hits “Lies,” “Bo Peep Bo Peep” and “I Go Crazy Because of You.”The songstress released her first solo album, “Never Ever,” in 2014.She has also starred in TV dramas “Master of Study,” “Dream High 2,” “Miss Ripley” and “Triangle,” and in movies “Death Bell 2: Bloody Camp,” “Gnomeo & Juliet” and more.Jiyeon parted with her longtime agency MBK Entertainment in 2017, inking a deal with Chinese agency Longzhen Culture in May of the same year.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)