Moon’s protocol secretary busted for drunk driving

NATIONAL

Kim Jong-cheon (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in’s protocol secretary Kim Jong-cheon resigned Friday after he was caught driving under the influence of alcohol.According to Cheong Wa Dae, Kim was caught driving under the influence at around 1 a.m. Friday, near the presidential office.The presidential office said Kim immediately reported the incident to presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok and handed in his resignation. Kim also filed a report with Cheong Wa Dae’s disciplinary office.Moon was informed of the matter Friday morning and ordered Kim’s resignation to be processed immediately.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)