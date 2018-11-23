Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Moon’s protocol secretary busted for drunk driving

By Choi He-suk
  • Published : Nov 23, 2018 - 15:12
  • Updated : Nov 23, 2018 - 15:33
President Moon Jae-in’s protocol secretary Kim Jong-cheon resigned Friday after he was caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to Cheong Wa Dae, Kim was caught driving under the influence at around 1 a.m. Friday, near the presidential office. 


Kim Jong-cheon (Yonhap)


The presidential office said Kim immediately reported the incident to presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok and handed in his resignation. Kim also filed a report with Cheong Wa Dae’s disciplinary office.

Moon was informed of the matter Friday morning and ordered Kim’s resignation to be processed immediately.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114