Moon’s protocol secretary busted for drunk driving

According to Cheong Wa Dae, Kim was caught driving under the influence at around 1 a.m. Friday, near the presidential office.
|Kim Jong-cheon (Yonhap)
The presidential office said Kim immediately reported the incident to presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok and handed in his resignation. Kim also filed a report with Cheong Wa Dae’s disciplinary office.
Moon was informed of the matter Friday morning and ordered Kim’s resignation to be processed immediately.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)