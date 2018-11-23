Go to Mobile Version

Renault opens vehicle test center in Daegu

By Cho Chung-un
  • Published : Nov 23, 2018 - 15:13
  • Updated : Nov 23, 2018 - 15:13
French carmaker Renault has opened a vehicle test center in Daegu, southeast of Seoul, in partnership with the city government and the Korea Intelligent Automotive Promotion Institute, the company said in a statement.

The center, Renault’s first test unit in Asia, will test vehicles under development in the Asia-Pacific region, it added.

Renault Samsung CEO Dominique Signora speaks at the opening ceremony of Renault’s vehicle test center in Daegu, Friday. (Renault Samsung)


Vehicles to be tested include not only cars with internal combustion engines but also electric and self-driving cars.

In August, the French carmaker forged a partnership with Korean engineers to jointly develop autonomous vehicles under an agreement between the two countries to collaborate for future mobility.



