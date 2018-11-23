Ailee confirms solo concert in December

The event, which runs Dec. 8-9 at the Olympic Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul, is the star’s first solo concert this year.
|A poster for Ailee’s upcoming concert in December (Yonhap)
The agency said Ailee will show her full potential as a singer during the concert, filling the stage with various genres of music from soft ballads to powerful dance tracks.
“I cannot believe that it’s already been a year since my last solo (concert). I’m looking forward to … another memorable show with the audience,” Ailee said through her agency.
During a radio broadcast Nov. 20, Ailee revealed that she plans to sing more than 20 tracks at the concert. She also hinted at the possibility of releasing a new album early next year.
Ailee’s Seoul concerts will be followed by shows in Busan on Dec. 22, Daejeon on Dec. 24 and Daegu on Dec. 31.
Ailee has performed with other popular singers this year at numerous events, most recently the Ediya Music Festa, which drew 12,000 fans. She also visited North Korea’s capital city, Pyongyang, in September as part of the art troupe accompanying President Moon Jae-in.
By Choi Ji-won (jwchoikr@heraldcorp.com)