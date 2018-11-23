Go to Mobile Version

3 dead in apparent suicide pact

By Choi He-suk
  • Published : Nov 23, 2018 - 15:39
  • Updated : Nov 23, 2018 - 15:47
The police are investigating the deaths of three men in their 20s and 30s, found in a studio apartment in Incheon.

According to reports, the police found the bodies of three men at about 9:33 a.m. after responding to a call from a neighbor. The identities of the individuals have not been disclosed, but one is said to have been a 24-year old noncommissioned officer. It has not been revealed which branch of the military the man served with.

 
The property where the bodies are found is said to have been the residence of one of the deceased individuals, a 34-year-old man whose neighbor alerted the police.

According to reports, the police found evidence suggesting suicide, but no note was found at the scene.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)


