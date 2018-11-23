3 dead in apparent suicide pact

According to reports, the police found the bodies of three men at about 9:33 a.m. after responding to a call from a neighbor. The identities of the individuals have not been disclosed, but one is said to have been a 24-year old noncommissioned officer. It has not been revealed which branch of the military the man served with.
|(Yonhap)
The property where the bodies are found is said to have been the residence of one of the deceased individuals, a 34-year-old man whose neighbor alerted the police.
According to reports, the police found evidence suggesting suicide, but no note was found at the scene.
