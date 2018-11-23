Moon names new deputy education chief

NATIONAL

Park Baeg-beom. (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in on Friday named Park Baeg-beom as the new vice minister of education. Park replaces Park Chun-ran, former Seoul deputy education superintendent, who has been serving as the vice minister since June last year.“Park Baeg-beom is an education expert who has worked in the field as a high school headmaster, and served in key positions (in the Education Ministry),” Cheong Wa Dae’s vice spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a press briefing.Park has had a long career in the Ministry of Education, and served in a number of top posts including that of the chief of the Planning and Coordination Office.From December 2014 to June 2016, Park served as a deputy education superintendent for Seoul, after which he worked as the headmaster of Seongnam High School in Sejong City.“It is expected that (Park) will use his ample administrative experiences, and experience from the field to (deal with) education issues.”By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)