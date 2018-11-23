Police investigating alleged sexual assault by carpool driver

(Yonhap)

The woman also posted a petition on Cheong Wa Dae’s website, demanding tough punishment for the alleged attacker and raising concerns over security measures for similar services.In the petition, she cast doubt on the safety of the mobile application and said her experience left her feeling “anxiety over male drivers abusing the application to molest and sexually assault women.”“I ask for help in preventing others from becoming victims,” the petitioner wrote, adding that she had asked the authorities to subject the alleged attacker to “stern punishment.”At present carpooling is allowed during morning and evening rush hours, but a bill calling for a complete ban of such services is currently under review at the National Assembly.By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)