Poll finds 6 in 10 Koreans have seen fake news

NATIONAL

Six out of 10 adults in South Korea said they have seen fake news, according to a poll released Friday.



In the survey of 1,312 Koreans by the Barun ICT Research Center at Yonsei University from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 88.6 percent, or 1,162 people, said they have heard fake news. The percentage of respondents who have actually seen fake news was tallied at 60.6, or 795 people, it showed.







(Yonhap)

The center said 88.8 percent, or 1,164 people, regarded the spread of fake news as a serious problem.The respondents said they believe an average of 28.8 percent of news available to them is false and content is not verified or confirmed in 36.3 percent of news items.The 795 people with an experience of seeing fake news said that fabricated news stories originated from an average of 1.84 media companies.Online video sites, such as YouTube, topped the list of the origin of fake news, at 20.9 percent, followed by Internet community boards with 18.1 percent, and portal sites like Naver and Daum with 17.2 percent.Facebook and other social media sites accounted for 16.6 percent of fake news, with messenger services like Kakao at 13.5 percent, television at 8.2 percent, media company websites at 3.6 percent and newspapers at 2 percent, the survey found. The surveyed people watched news for an average of 54.32 minutes a day, and they used an average of 2.94 different media companies. (Yonhap)